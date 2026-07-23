SEB Asset Management AB Buys Shares of 147,554 Halliburton Company $HAL

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 147,554 shares of the oilfield services company's stock, valued at approximately $5,753,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its holdings in Halliburton by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 981 shares of the oilfield services company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Halliburton

Here are the key news stories impacting Halliburton this week:

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 198,349 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $8,189,830.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 146,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,036,019.94. This trade represents a 57.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 8,655 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $363,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 72,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,992. This trade represents a 10.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 258,255 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,535. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock's 50-day moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day moving average is $36.45. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.71. Halliburton Company has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $43.59.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Halliburton had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.16%.The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Halliburton's payout ratio is currently 37.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAL. Citigroup upped their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Griffin Securities upgraded Halliburton from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Halliburton from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on HAL

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company's activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

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