SEB Asset Management AB Buys Shares of 175,260 O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 175,260 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $16,178,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,552.6% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 54.3% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $84.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.51. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $88.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.85. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.35 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at O'Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $7,833,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $165,013.20. This represents a 97.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $105,984.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,737,696. This represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 target price on O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.70.

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O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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