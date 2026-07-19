SEB Asset Management AB Buys Shares of 238,472 Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 238,472 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $43,504,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,865,716 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $340,363,000 after purchasing an additional 113,200 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.9% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 90,194 shares in the company, valued at $18,760,352. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,577. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COF

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE COF opened at $208.04 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $193.48 and its 200-day moving average is $201.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $129.46 billion, a PE ratio of 73.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $174.24 and a 12-month high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is 112.28%.

Capital One Financial News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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