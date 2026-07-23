SEB Asset Management AB Buys Shares of 36,730 Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,026,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALAB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,827,506 shares of the company's stock worth $2,300,344,000 after buying an additional 84,365 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,809 shares of the company's stock worth $515,684,000 after purchasing an additional 760,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,429,078 shares of the company's stock valued at $403,598,000 after buying an additional 104,935 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,934,688 shares of the company's stock valued at $321,855,000 after purchasing an additional 393,250 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Astera Labs by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,467 shares of the company's stock valued at $321,818,000 after buying an additional 480,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In other news, Director Manuel Alba sold 8,491 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.38, for a total transaction of $3,892,104.58. Following the sale, the director directly owned 286,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,492,261.94. This trade represents a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 10,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $3,551,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 75,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,882,106.96. This trade represents a 11.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,676,845 shares of company stock worth $444,928,806 over the last 90 days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Astera Labs Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB opened at $330.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 3.66. The business's 50 day moving average is $355.80 and its 200-day moving average is $224.15. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.89 and a 1-year high of $499.48.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of Astera Labs from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Astera Labs from $200.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Astera Labs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Astera Labs from $240.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $282.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALAB

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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