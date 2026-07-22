SEB Asset Management AB Buys Shares of 42,733 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,733 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $6,104,000.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.9% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 241 shares of the technology company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 1,353 shares of the technology company's stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company's stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the technology company's stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 9,975 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $130.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $112.23 and a 1 year high of $225.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.24 and a 200-day moving average of $148.09.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.08. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 38.37%.The business had revenue of $668.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $150.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $151.44.

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Insider Activity at Check Point Software Technologies

In other news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $3,507,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,242.24. This trade represents a 86.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 29.00% of the company's stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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