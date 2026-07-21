SEB Asset Management AB Buys Shares of 46,343 Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,971,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned about 0.16% of Krystal Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KRYS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 105,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,084,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 469.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,909 shares of the company's stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 15,591 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $933,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,074 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,697,000 after purchasing an additional 22,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,797,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company's stock.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $339.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $331.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.37. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.50 and a 1 year high of $382.54.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $116.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $112.11 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 19.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In related news, EVP John Charles Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.27, for a total value of $347,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,270. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.11, for a total value of $7,702,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,378,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at $424,623,337.05. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 26,642 shares of company stock worth $8,243,923 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings cut Krystal Biotech from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $364.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $360.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on KRYS

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company's lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

See Also

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