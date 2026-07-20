SEB Asset Management AB Buys Shares of 59,615 Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 59,615 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $23,636,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total value of $1,527,367.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total transaction of $6,702,192.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,431,179.20. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $384.27 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $469.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.48. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $366.00 and a 52 week high of $651.73. The company has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 8.91%.The firm's revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Synopsys

Here are the key news stories impacting Synopsys this week:

Positive Sentiment: Benchmark upgraded Synopsys (SNPS) to strong-buy , reinforcing a bullish long-term view on AI-driven demand for electronic design automation software. Zacks.com

Benchmark upgraded to , reinforcing a bullish long-term view on AI-driven demand for electronic design automation software. Positive Sentiment: Synopsys continues to have strong analyst support overall, with brokerage ratings averaging Moderate Buy and several recent price targets well above the current share price. American Banking News

Synopsys continues to have strong analyst support overall, with brokerage ratings averaging and several recent price targets well above the current share price. Neutral Sentiment: New commentary suggests the recent pullback may be a “buy the dip” opportunity, but that view is still based on technical support levels rather than a new fundamental catalyst. Trefis

New commentary suggests the recent pullback may be a “buy the dip” opportunity, but that view is still based on technical support levels rather than a new fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: SNPS is falling alongside a broader chip and tech selloff, which is weighing on sentiment across the semiconductor group. Benzinga

SNPS is falling alongside a broader chip and tech selloff, which is weighing on sentiment across the semiconductor group. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also worried about muted growth in Synopsys’s Design IP business and export-control headwinds, which may be limiting enthusiasm despite the earnings beat. Quiver Quantitative

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $633.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $558.00 target price on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Synopsys from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $570.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNPS

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

Featured Stories

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