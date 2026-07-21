SEB Asset Management AB Buys Shares of 76,206 Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 76,206 shares of the apparel retailer's stock, valued at approximately $16,509,000.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 7,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 142 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1,080.0% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROST. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $235.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.63 and a 200 day moving average of $212.52. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.49 and a 12 month high of $242.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 38.42%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Ross Stores's payout ratio is 24.86%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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