SEB Asset Management AB Buys Shares of 83,393 CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,393 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,364,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 329.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 25,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 515 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 price objective on CoStar Group and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $34.00 price target on CoStar Group and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CoStar Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance purchased 71,430 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,514,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,722,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,644,848. This represents a 4.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of CSGP opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 461.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $97.43.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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