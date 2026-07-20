SEB Asset Management AB Buys Shares of 84,054 Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 84,054 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $28,778,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned about 0.20% of Tyler Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,240 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,562,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 75.0% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the technology company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the technology company's stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $440.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $472.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TYL

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TYL opened at $320.13 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.71 and a fifty-two week high of $621.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $304.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.43.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-12.750 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

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