SEB Asset Management AB Invests $17.13 Million in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 98,762 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $17,130,000.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,437,800 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $249,386,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 143.7% during the first quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 46,622 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,146,000 after buying an additional 27,492 shares during the period. Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $8,584,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $38,609,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company's stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MRSH stock opened at $181.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $87.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.60 and a 12 month high of $213.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $200.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MRSH

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $2,693,441.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,889,506.81. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

Further Reading

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