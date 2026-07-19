SEB Asset Management AB Invests $171.84 Million in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,233,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $171,843,000. Gilead Sciences makes up 0.7% of SEB Asset Management AB's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SEB Asset Management AB owned 0.10% of Gilead Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $2,617,152,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $517,808,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3,763.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,223,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $518,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,999 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,121,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,837,948,000 after buying an additional 3,046,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,097,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $14,863,487,000 after buying an additional 2,113,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 171,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,524,408.40. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $3,676,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,513,524.91. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,978,740. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Maxim Group upgraded Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC raised Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $159.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $134.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $166.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $157.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is 44.69%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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