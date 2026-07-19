SEB Asset Management AB Invests $171.89 Million in General Motors Company $GM

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,307,277 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $171,892,000. General Motors comprises about 0.7% of SEB Asset Management AB's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. SEB Asset Management AB owned 0.26% of General Motors as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $918,724,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in General Motors by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $640,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830,050 shares in the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,380,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in General Motors by 348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,549,170 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $216,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 436.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,658,525 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $130,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company's stock.

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General Motors Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of GM opened at $76.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $48.87 and a 12 month high of $87.62. The stock's 50-day moving average is $78.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.91.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. General Motors's quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $586,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,490. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 99,239 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $8,445,238.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 592,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,399,794.20. The trade was a 14.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 697,388 shares of company stock valued at $57,752,596 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for GM, signaling improving profit expectations ahead of earnings.

Erste Group raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for GM, signaling improving profit expectations ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Multiple earnings-preview articles say GM has a strong chance to beat estimates again, helped by its recent track record of earnings surprises and favorable setup for the quarter.

Multiple earnings-preview articles say GM has a strong chance to beat estimates again, helped by its recent track record of earnings surprises and favorable setup for the quarter. Positive Sentiment: GM may benefit from China restructuring efforts and growing digital revenue, which could help support margins and earnings growth.

GM may benefit from China restructuring efforts and growing digital revenue, which could help support margins and earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and options-market coverage suggest traders are positioning for a potential move in GM, but no clear direction was confirmed.

Market commentary and options-market coverage suggest traders are positioning for a potential move in GM, but no clear direction was confirmed. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern remains around GM’s China exposure, which continues to be described as a key problem for the stock.

Investor concern remains around GM’s China exposure, which continues to be described as a key problem for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Broader EV-sector headlines show a tough environment for automakers, with valuation pressure and industry uncertainty still hanging over the space.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on General Motors from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Motors from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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