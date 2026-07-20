SEB Asset Management AB Invests $18.93 Million in Tenable Holdings, Inc. $TENB

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,119,449 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,935,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned about 0.98% of Tenable at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Tenable by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,645 shares of the company's stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,843 shares of the company's stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 312.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,906 shares of the company's stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Tenable Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $39.88 on Monday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $43.67. The business's 50-day moving average price is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $262.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.83 million. Tenable had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.15%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Tenable has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 target price on Tenable in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. William Blair cut shares of Tenable from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $31.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tenable

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable's product suite is Nessus, one of the industry's most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

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