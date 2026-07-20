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SEB Asset Management AB Invests $22.75 Million in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
T-Mobile US logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • SEB Asset Management AB opened a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter, buying 108,344 shares valued at about $22.75 million.
  • T-Mobile’s latest quarterly results beat expectations, with EPS of $2.27 versus $2.01 expected and revenue of $23.11 billion, up 10.6% year over year.
  • The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share (annualized yield of 2.1%), while analysts currently rate the stock Moderate Buy with a consensus target price near $254.96.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 108,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock, valued at approximately $22,755,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $33,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 315.7% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $375,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,054,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $489,420,000 after buying an additional 9,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $677,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $192.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $208.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.66 and a 1 year high of $261.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Key Headlines Impacting T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: TMUS still screens as an earnings-growth story, with Erste Group Bank’s FY2027 EPS estimate at $13.52, well above the current full-year consensus of $10.53, suggesting solid longer-term profit potential.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Analysts continue to focus on upcoming earnings, with several previews noting that T-Mobile may not have the usual setup for a clear beat, keeping investor expectations cautious ahead of the report.
  • Neutral Sentiment: One valuation update trimmed T-Mobile’s fair value estimate to $253.88 from $259.08, reflecting a modestly more conservative view tied to competitive concerns around Starlink and spectrum strategy. T Mobile (TMUS) Stock Sees Modest Fair Value Cut As Starlink Risks Shape Analyst Views
  • Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group also slightly cut FY2026 EPS to $10.45 from $10.47, a small reduction that does not materially change the outlook but adds to the cautious tone.
  • Negative Sentiment: The main pressure on the stock appears to be pre-earnings caution, as investors weigh whether growth can match expectations and whether competitive threats could limit upside.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at $35,623,713.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andre Almeida bought 5,097 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,673. This trade represents a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $254.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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