SEB Asset Management AB Invests $22.82 Million in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 319,201 shares of the medical device company's stock, valued at approximately $22,823,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned 0.16% of Cooper Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COO. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,793,747 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $720,736,000 after purchasing an additional 207,195 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 332.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,184,992 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $424,043,000 after buying an additional 4,756,178 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,028,821 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $494,123,000 after buying an additional 2,231,568 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 22.1% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,132,535 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $283,327,000 after buying an additional 747,476 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,022,033 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $329,646,000 after buying an additional 2,089,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on COO. Weiss Ratings lowered Cooper Companies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $101.00 to $86.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $81.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COO

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ COO opened at $71.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.89 and a 1-year high of $89.83. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $66.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 60.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 5.57%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies, Inc NASDAQ: COO is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women's health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

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