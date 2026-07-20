SEB Asset Management AB Invests $29.81 Million in State Street Corporation $STT

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 235,522 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $29,808,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.09% of State Street at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of State Street by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,498 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 25,139 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,024 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STT has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of State Street from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on State Street from $168.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on State Street from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research cut State Street from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $176.00 price objective on State Street in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $183.84.

Read Our Latest Analysis on State Street

State Street Price Performance

Shares of State Street stock opened at $182.27 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $165.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.18. State Street Corporation has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $192.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

State Street (NYSE:STT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.31. State Street had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 15.02%.The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Corporation will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from State Street's previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. State Street's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In related news, EVP W. Bradford Hu sold 9,212 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $1,431,084.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,251,403.20. This trade represents a 13.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Mostapha Tahiri sold 9,611 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $1,469,810.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 64,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,885,701.06. The trade was a 12.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 37,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,866,583 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

State Street News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting State Street this week:

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation is a global financial services company that provides a range of investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading services to institutional investors. Its principal activities include custody and fund administration, securities lending, performance and risk analytics, trading and execution services, and foreign exchange. The company also offers investment management through State Street Global Advisors, a major provider of exchange-traded funds and institutional investment strategies.

State Street serves a broad client base of asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, endowments, and other institutions across North America, Europe, Asia and other global markets.

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