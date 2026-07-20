SEB Asset Management AB Invests $34.36 Million in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 184,200 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $34,359,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.06% of Simon Property Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,969,966 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,694,610,000 after purchasing an additional 286,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,765,492 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,084,730,000 after purchasing an additional 312,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,572,677 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,950,967,000 after purchasing an additional 363,337 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,610,404 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,593,872,000 after purchasing an additional 226,271 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,939,861 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,469,748,000 after purchasing an additional 569,772 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $212.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SPG stock opened at $228.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.24. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $231.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 70.60% and a return on equity of 104.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Simon Property Group's revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Simon Property Group's payout ratio is presently 62.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Larry C. Glasscock purchased 397 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $223.38 per share, for a total transaction of $88,681.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 45,902 shares in the company, valued at $10,253,588.76. This represents a 0.87% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glyn Aeppel purchased 243 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $223.36 per share, for a total transaction of $54,276.48. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,705,525.12. This represents a 1.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $533,056. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company's stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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