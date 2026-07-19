SEB Asset Management AB Invests $356.20 Million in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 387,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $356,201,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.5% of SEB Asset Management AB's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company's stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company's stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 501 shares of the company's stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.8%

LLY stock opened at $1,178.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,249.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,118.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,036.80.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,344.00 to $1,347.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,251.00 to $1,334.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,283.64.

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Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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