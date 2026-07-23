SEB Asset Management AB Invests $3.74 Million in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,737,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWV. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in CoreWeave by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,020 shares of the company's stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 600 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 14.1% in the first quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreWeave

In other news, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 986,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $106,349,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,284,876 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $154,069,481.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 264,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,663,554.51. The trade was a 82.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 17,072,869 shares of company stock worth $1,983,274,420 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.20% of the company's stock.

CoreWeave Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of CRWV stock opened at $82.64 on Thursday. CoreWeave Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $153.20. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $98.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 7.17.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $136.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRWV

Key Headlines Impacting CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

CoreWeave Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Further Reading

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