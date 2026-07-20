SEB Asset Management AB Invests $40.14 Million in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 296,331 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $40,141,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.10% of CBRE Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in CBRE Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 873,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $118,297,000 after buying an additional 57,900 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,750 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,227,000. Finally, Brummer Multi Strategy AB bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $6,748,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $140.89 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average is $134.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.69 and a 12-month high of $174.27. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.48. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 3.11%.The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore set a $169.00 price target on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CBRE Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $294,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 110,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,476,709.46. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

Further Reading

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