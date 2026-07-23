SEB Asset Management AB Invests $4.12 Million in Ball Corporation $BALL

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 69,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,123,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Ball by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Ball by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 802 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $62.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Ball Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.83 and a fifty-two week high of $68.29.

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Ball had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Corporation will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ball's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ball and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $70.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BALL

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company's packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

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