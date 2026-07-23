SEB Asset Management AB Invests $5.21 Million in Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 246,464 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $5,213,000.

Get NLY alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,613,639 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,422,401,000 after buying an additional 3,024,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,425,278 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $608,994,000 after buying an additional 2,053,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,401,487 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $411,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $162,477,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,977,329 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $156,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company's stock.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $22.49 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $24.52. The company's 50 day moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.46. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $892.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $639.80 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 43.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Annaly Capital Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.3%. Annaly Capital Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price objective on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Annaly Capital Management from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on NLY

Key Annaly Capital Management News

Here are the key news stories impacting Annaly Capital Management this week:

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in generating income through investment in mortgage-related assets. The company's core business activities include the acquisition, financing, and management of a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and other real estate debt instruments. Annaly seeks to profit from the spread between the interest earned on its mortgage investments and its cost of funds, as well as from capital gains realized through active portfolio management.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in New York City, Annaly has grown to become one of the largest mortgage REITs in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Annaly Capital Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Annaly Capital Management wasn't on the list.

While Annaly Capital Management currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here