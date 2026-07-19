SEB Asset Management AB Invests $53.25 Million in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 230,646 shares of the online travel company's stock, valued at approximately $53,254,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned 0.19% of Expedia Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $596,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,265 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,042 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $268.77 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.05 and a 52 week high of $303.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock's fifty day moving average is $240.27 and its 200-day moving average is $244.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,566.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 105,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,569,384. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $208,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,454.38. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citic Securities dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Argus raised their target price on Expedia Group from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Expedia Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $288.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EXPE

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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