SEB Asset Management AB Invests $5.56 Million in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CPRX

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 224,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $5,564,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned about 0.18% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 213,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 60,040 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 72,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,135,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $76,035,000 after purchasing an additional 333,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 99.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 526,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $12,763,000 after buying an additional 262,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 70,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPRX shares. Oppenheimer lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.00.

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Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CPRX stock opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $32.56.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients living with rare neuromuscular, neurological and metabolic diseases. The company's mission centers on delivering safe and effective treatments that address unmet medical needs in small patient populations.

The company's lead product is Firdapse® (amifampridine phosphate), a treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for adults with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS).

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