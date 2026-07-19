SEB Asset Management AB Invests $60.70 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 312,670 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $60,702,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total value of $13,818,943.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 52,856 shares in the company, valued at $14,294,376.64. The trade was a 49.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total transaction of $7,871,947.20. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 53,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,084,815.06. This represents a 34.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.5%

TXN stock opened at $284.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $152.73 and a one year high of $334.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $302.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.46.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

Trending Headlines about Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. HC Wainwright lowered Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $281.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Texas Instruments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Texas Instruments wasn't on the list.

While Texas Instruments currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here