SEB Asset Management AB Invests $6.39 Million in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 89,796 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,392,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9,525.4% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 33,982,610 shares of the company's stock worth $278,725,000 after acquiring an additional 33,629,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $596,024,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $533,655,000. Cynosure Group LLC raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 21,045.4% during the 4th quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 4,365,462 shares of the company's stock valued at $358,055,000 after buying an additional 4,344,817 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

Get GEHC alerts: Sign Up

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $62.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.75 and a fifty-two week high of $89.77. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 9.10%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rodney F. Hochman acquired 1,618 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,364.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at $100,364.54. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Arduini acquired 4,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.92 per share, with a total value of $249,806.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 259,424 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,544,686.08. This trade represents a 1.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,355. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on GEHC shares. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore set a $80.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $76.41.

Read Our Latest Report on GEHC

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE HealthCare Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE HealthCare Technologies wasn't on the list.

While GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here