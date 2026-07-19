SEB Asset Management AB Invests $75.53 Million in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 159,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $75,534,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.07% of HCA Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,084,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $507,393,000 after buying an additional 108,849 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,237 shares of the company's stock worth $29,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company's stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,062.4% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $371.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $392.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.05. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $556.52.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.19 by ($0.04). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 295.93%. The company had revenue of $19.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 29.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $534.00 to $435.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $436.00 to $428.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James Financial set a $528.00 price target on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $486.14.

Read Our Latest Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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