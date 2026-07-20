SEB Asset Management AB Makes New $37.41 Million Investment in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,332,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $37,407,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1,282.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $17,677,000 after buying an additional 618,117 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 58,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,635,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $63,889,000 after acquiring an additional 631,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 31,896 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.50.

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Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $25.08 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $142.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.35. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is 131.30%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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