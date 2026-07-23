SEB Asset Management AB Makes New $3.89 Million Investment in Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,654 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,890,000.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $516,837,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,654,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 4,538,584 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $361,725,000 after buying an additional 2,589,048 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,929,461 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $313,178,000 after buying an additional 1,361,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,679.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,204,318 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $112,953,000 after buying an additional 1,136,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company's stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE BRO opened at $65.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.85 and a 200-day moving average of $66.82. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $104.25.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Brown & Brown's quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Brown & Brown's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered Brown & Brown from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $78.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRO

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.10 per share, for a total transaction of $114,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 47,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,159.10. This trade represents a 4.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.13% of the company's stock.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc NYSE: BRO is a professional insurance brokerage and risk advisory firm that provides a broad range of property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, and specialty insurance products. The company works with commercial, public sector and individual clients to design and place insurance programs, manage claims and loss control, and deliver risk management consulting. Its services also include wholesale brokerage, program administration and other specialty distribution solutions that connect carriers and intermediaries to niche markets.

Brown & Brown operates through a decentralized model of operating units and subsidiaries, enabling local client service with the scale to access national and specialty markets.

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