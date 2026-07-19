SEB Asset Management AB Makes New $58.60 Million Investment in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 207,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $58,599,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned 0.12% of Keysight Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 30.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 66.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.32, for a total transaction of $183,189.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 121,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,860,996.12. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total value of $1,039,740.00. Following the sale, the director owned 21,821 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,722.18. This trade represents a 12.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 5,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,669 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.92.

Read Our Latest Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $315.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $340.35 and a 200-day moving average of $294.73. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $152.85 and a one year high of $374.96. The company has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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