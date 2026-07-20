SEB Asset Management AB Makes New Investment in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 132,236 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $22,366,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. State Street Corp grew its position in Cintas by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,311,491 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,879,632,000 after acquiring an additional 210,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cintas by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,293,485 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,746,453,000 after purchasing an additional 97,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $923,672,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cintas by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,393,116 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $826,214,000 after purchasing an additional 36,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,729,394 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $517,466,000 after purchasing an additional 158,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Argus upgraded Cintas to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Cintas from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $222.00 to $190.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cintas from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $212.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CTAS

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS opened at $204.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. The business's 50-day moving average price is $175.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Cintas Corporation has a 12 month low of $161.16 and a 12 month high of $226.75.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.87 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 17.75%.Cintas's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.360-5.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

More Cintas News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cintas this week:

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

Further Reading

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