SEB Asset Management AB Makes New Investment in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,759,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,603 shares of the company's stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 19,176 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 144,681 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,123,000 after buying an additional 21,587 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $1,143,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,873,922 shares of the company's stock worth $532,765,000 after acquiring an additional 38,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,035,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $184,636,000 after acquiring an additional 43,942 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $105.19 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $98.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.72. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $110.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 213.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.88.

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About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a major independent bottler and distributor of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, operating under a long-standing franchise relationship with The Coca-Cola Company. The business manufactures, bottles, sells and delivers a broad portfolio of global and local beverage brands, including still and sparkling soft drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks and ready-to-drink teas and coffees. Its activities encompass production, packaging, marketing and route-to-market distribution for retail, foodservice, convenience and vending customers.

The company was created through the combination of Coca-Cola European Partners and Coca-Cola Amatil in 2021, bringing together beverage operations across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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