SEB Asset Management AB Makes New Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 69,230 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $7,071,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,904 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 10.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Iron Mountain by 41.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 24,742 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 29.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,292 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.91, for a total transaction of $767,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 119,507 shares in the company, valued at $15,286,140.37. The trade was a 4.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,189 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $902,219.50. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,260 shares of company stock worth $17,361,672. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research raised Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Iron Mountain from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.9%

IRM stock opened at $125.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 137.74 and a beta of 1.19. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.77 and a twelve month high of $134.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.75.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.864 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio is currently 379.12%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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