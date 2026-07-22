SEB Asset Management AB Makes New Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 261,354 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,881,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 72,163 shares of the company's stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,090 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 2,407 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the company's stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company's stock.

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Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.8%

KDP stock opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.40. The firm's 50-day moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $37.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $39.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $33.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

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