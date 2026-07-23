SEB Asset Management AB Makes New Investment in KeyCorp $KEY

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 269,690 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,407,000.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,498 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 44,986 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 22,826 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $494,411.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 281,564 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,098,676.24. The trade was a 7.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting KeyCorp

Here are the key news stories impacting KeyCorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp beat Q2 earnings estimates, reporting $0.44 per share versus $0.42 expected, while revenue came in at $1.96 billion and net income rose 26% year over year. The results were supported by higher net interest income, stronger fee income, loan growth, and lower provisions. Article KeyCorp Reports Second Quarter 2026 Net Income

KeyCorp beat Q2 earnings estimates, reporting $0.44 per share versus $0.42 expected, while revenue came in at $1.96 billion and net income rose 26% year over year. The results were supported by higher net interest income, stronger fee income, loan growth, and lower provisions. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are raising their outlooks after the earnings beat. Bank of America Securities reiterated a Buy rating with a $26 price target, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its target to $26 and kept an Outperform rating, and other firms also lifted estimates, signaling improving sentiment around the bank’s earnings trajectory. Article Buy Rating Reaffirmed

Analysts are raising their outlooks after the earnings beat. Bank of America Securities reiterated a Buy rating with a $26 price target, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its target to $26 and kept an Outperform rating, and other firms also lifted estimates, signaling improving sentiment around the bank’s earnings trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted momentum in growth initiatives such as investment banking, commercial payments, and wealth management, with pipelines and fee growth improving. That suggests the earnings beat may not be a one-quarter event. Article KeyCorp Expands US Middle Market Footprint and Targets European M&A

Management highlighted momentum in growth initiatives such as investment banking, commercial payments, and wealth management, with pipelines and fee growth improving. That suggests the earnings beat may not be a one-quarter event. Neutral Sentiment: Not all commentary was bullish: Morgan Stanley kept a Hold rating, and one analyst noted that weaker noninterest income and margin pressure could limit upside, even though loan growth remains supportive. Article Hold Rating Reiterated

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average of $21.58. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.02. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. KeyCorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut KeyCorp from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $300.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of KeyCorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $47.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEY

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, that operates through its primary banking subsidiary, KeyBank. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. KeyBank's offerings span traditional deposit and lending products as well as more specialized financial solutions designed for commercial and institutional clients.

The company's product and service mix includes retail banking products such as checking and savings accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and auto financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY - Free Report).

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