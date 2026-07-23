SEB Asset Management AB Makes New Investment in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 250,766 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $5,635,000.

Get Kimco Realty alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KIM. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,382,410 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,035,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,141,842 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $386,617,000 after purchasing an additional 223,936 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,016,898 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $344,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,959 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 12,905,449 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $261,593,000 after purchasing an additional 970,276 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,195,113 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $266,463,000 after purchasing an additional 63,054 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of KIM stock opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95. Kimco Realty Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The business's 50 day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $558.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $542.73 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 28.54%.The business's revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Kimco Realty's payout ratio is presently 120.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KIM. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Evercore set a $25.00 target price on Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research raised Kimco Realty from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $26.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on KIM

Kimco Realty Profile

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation NYSE: KIM is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company's portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco's core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kimco Realty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kimco Realty wasn't on the list.

While Kimco Realty currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here