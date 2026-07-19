SEB Asset Management AB Makes New Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 259,773 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $112,734,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned about 0.16% of Motorola Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,966.7% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 540.0% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company's stock.

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Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.2%

MSI stock opened at $413.26 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $407.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.52. The company has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $359.36 and a 52 week high of $492.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $504.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSI

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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