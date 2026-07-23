SEB Asset Management AB Makes New Investment in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,074 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $4,897,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the fourth quarter worth about $4,664,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,314 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $14,088,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 39,145 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $8,073,000 after buying an additional 12,621 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,309,412 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $476,270,000 after acquiring an additional 521,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 71.6% during the first quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total transaction of $2,011,463.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 473,610 shares in the company, valued at $102,811,258.80. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Packaging Corporation of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Packaging Corporation of America this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 adjusted earnings came in at $2.35 per share , ahead of the $2.31 consensus estimate, and revenue increased 14.7% year over year to $2.5 billion . Packaging Corporation of America Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Q2 adjusted earnings came in at , ahead of the consensus estimate, and revenue increased to . Neutral Sentiment: The company’s net income and margins remained solid, with reported net income of $192 million and adjusted net income of $210 million , suggesting stable operating performance rather than a major surprise. Packaging Corporation of America posts Q2 CY2026 sales in line with estimates

The company’s net income and margins remained solid, with reported net income of and adjusted net income of , suggesting stable operating performance rather than a major surprise. Negative Sentiment: Management’s Q3 2026 EPS guidance of $2.91 was slightly below the $2.97 analyst consensus, which may be pressuring the stock despite the Q2 beat. Packaging Corporation of America Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Performance

NYSE:PKG opened at $227.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80. The firm's 50 day moving average is $226.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.32. Packaging Corporation of America has a fifty-two week low of $189.03 and a fifty-two week high of $249.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.04%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.910-2.910 EPS. Analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Packaging Corporation of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Packaging Corporation of America from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $229.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $242.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $246.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Packaging Corporation of America from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $256.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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