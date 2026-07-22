SEB Asset Management AB Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 186,226 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $8,423,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $949,758,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,376,927 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $5,276,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534,462 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in PayPal by 355.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,967,170 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $224,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875,688 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,089,586 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $297,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 261.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,291,213 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $133,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company's stock.

PayPal Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $79.50. The company's fifty day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. PayPal's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. PayPal's dividend payout ratio is 10.51%.

More PayPal News

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $144,587.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,762.57. This trade represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,337 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $66,128.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,586 shares in the company, valued at $78,443.56. This trade represents a 45.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 20,612 shares of company stock valued at $966,623 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PayPal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Clear Str upgraded PayPal to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PayPal from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on PayPal from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $54.61.

Read Our Latest Report on PYPL

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report).

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