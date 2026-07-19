SEB Asset Management AB Makes New Investment in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 283,856 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $58,855,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned about 0.11% of Allstate at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 6.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 767,900 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $159,216,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 15.7% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Allstate by 0.7% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 18,639 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its holdings in Allstate by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 21,634 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, COO Mario Rizzo sold 18,578 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total transaction of $4,064,866.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 82,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,991,267.60. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Q. Prindiville sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total value of $335,218.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,959,968.66. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 22,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,560 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Allstate from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $203.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Allstate from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Allstate from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $254.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allstate

Allstate Price Performance

ALL stock opened at $249.84 on Friday. The Allstate Corporation has a one year low of $188.08 and a one year high of $257.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $3.34. Allstate had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 42.66%. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 30.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Allstate's payout ratio is presently 9.53%.

About Allstate

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

See Also

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