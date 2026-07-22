SEB Asset Management AB Purchases New Position in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 437,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,549,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kenvue by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,273 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kenvue news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $679,751.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kenvue Stock Performance

KVUE opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.47. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $22.87.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 10.61%.The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Kenvue's dividend payout ratio is presently 97.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KVUE shares. Barclays raised their target price on Kenvue from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kenvue from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research cut Kenvue from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kenvue to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

Further Reading

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