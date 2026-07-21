SEB Asset Management AB Purchases New Position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $15,889,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned about 0.06% of Mettler-Toledo International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $220,718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,777 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2,813.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 124,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $173,165,000 after buying an additional 119,942 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,255,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $5,786,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2,594.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $18,672,000 after buying an additional 12,896 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,500.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,413.00 to $1,200.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,408.55.

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Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD opened at $1,273.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,185.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,280.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a one year low of $1,023.05 and a one year high of $1,525.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.70 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $947.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.14 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 622.80% and a net margin of 21.40%.The firm's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.19 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 46.300-46.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.850 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 46.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

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