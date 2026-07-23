SEB Asset Management AB Purchases New Position in Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,083 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,514,000.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Raymond James Financial by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Raymond James Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Raymond James Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting Raymond James Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raymond James reported record quarterly net revenues of $3.93 billion, up 16% from a year ago, showing solid top-line growth across its businesses.

Raymond James reported record quarterly net revenues of $3.93 billion, up 16% from a year ago, showing solid top-line growth across its businesses. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings came in at $3.14 per share, above the $2.91 consensus estimate, while reported EPS of $3.01 also reflected strong year-over-year profit growth.

Adjusted earnings came in at $3.14 per share, above the $2.91 consensus estimate, while reported EPS of $3.01 also reflected strong year-over-year profit growth. Positive Sentiment: The company posted record client assets under administration of $1.92 trillion and strong net new assets of $21.7 billion in its Private Client Group, signaling healthy client inflows.

The company posted record client assets under administration of $1.92 trillion and strong net new assets of $21.7 billion in its Private Client Group, signaling healthy client inflows. Positive Sentiment: Capital markets revenue rose 25% year over year, helped by stronger M&A/advisory and underwriting activity, which added another growth driver.

Capital markets revenue rose 25% year over year, helped by stronger M&A/advisory and underwriting activity, which added another growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Asset management and bank segment results were also strong, with record segment revenues and higher pre-tax income, while the company continued share repurchases and maintained ample capital.

Asset management and bank segment results were also strong, with record segment revenues and higher pre-tax income, while the company continued share repurchases and maintained ample capital. Neutral Sentiment: Management said the firm enters the next quarter with momentum, supported by recruiting, investment banking pipelines, and strong liquidity. Raymond James Financial Reports Fiscal Third Quarter of 2026 Results

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Raymond James Financial from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Raymond James Financial from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $176.64.

View Our Latest Report on RJF

Raymond James Financial Trading Up 0.3%

RJF stock opened at $168.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.82 and a twelve month high of $177.66. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.48 and a 200-day moving average of $156.51.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.87 billion. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 13.04%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.42%.

About Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial is a diversified financial services firm headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida. Founded in 1962, the company provides a range of services to individual investors, businesses and institutions through a combination of wealth management, capital markets, investment banking, asset management, banking and trust services. Its business model centers on a network of financial advisors and broker-dealer operations that deliver personalized financial planning, investment advisory services and brokerage solutions.

The firm's core offerings include private client wealth management delivered by independent and employee advisors, equity and fixed-income research, institutional sales and trading, and investment banking services such as mergers and acquisitions advisory and capital raising.

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