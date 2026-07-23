SEB Asset Management AB Purchases New Shares in Patria Investments Limited $PAX

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 433,752 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,465,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned 0.65% of Patria Investments as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Patria Investments by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,091 shares of the company's stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 51,620 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 6.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,241 shares of the company's stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Patria Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patria Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Patria Investments by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 143,727 shares of the company's stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 62,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patria Investments news, Director Olimpio Matarazzo Neto bought 50,000 shares of Patria Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $573,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 235,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,100. This trade represents a 27.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 175,000 shares of company stock worth $1,980,850 in the last three months. 58.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patria Investments Stock Performance

Shares of Patria Investments stock opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $727.10 million, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78. Patria Investments Limited has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAX. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Patria Investments in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Patria Investments from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Patria Investments from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $17.00.

Read Our Latest Report on PAX

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited NYSE: PAX is a Brazil-based alternative asset management firm specializing in private equity, infrastructure, real estate and credit investments. Since its founding in 1988, the firm has focused on identifying and partnering with high-potential companies and projects across Latin America. Patria's investment approach combines local market expertise with global best practices to structure and manage portfolios that aim to deliver long-term value to institutional and high-net-worth clients.

The company's core business activities include private equity funds targeting mid-market and large-cap buyouts, infrastructure funds investing in essential assets such as energy and transportation, real estate strategies encompassing residential, commercial and logistics properties, and credit funds that provide financing solutions across the capital structure.

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