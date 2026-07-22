Go Pro
→ 30-Year market veteran reveals America’s #1 Stock (From Eagle Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

SEB Asset Management AB Purchases New Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Coinbase Global logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • SEB Asset Management AB disclosed a new stake in Coinbase Global, buying 42,228 shares valued at about $7.37 million in the first quarter.
  • Coinbase’s latest earnings were weak, with EPS of -$1.49 versus a $0.06 estimate and revenue of $1.41 billion coming in below expectations, while revenue fell 30.5% year over year.
  • Despite the earnings miss, analysts remain mixed but constructive overall: Coinbase has a consensus Hold rating and an average price target of $245.39, with recent commentary pointing to possible regulatory and crypto-market tailwinds.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Coinbase Global.

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,228 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock, valued at approximately $7,373,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 546.4% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 181 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklands Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of COIN opened at $175.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.89. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.18 and a 52-week high of $420.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 66.11, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 3.35.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 12.20%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $224.00 to $209.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $325.00 price objective on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $245.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COIN

Key Coinbase Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 6,616 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.01, for a total transaction of $1,250,490.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 517 shares in the company, valued at $97,718.17. This trade represents a 92.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.09, for a total transaction of $1,590,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,800. This represents a 33.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,327,841. Insiders own 16.66% of the company's stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Coinbase Global Right Now?

Before you consider Coinbase Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Coinbase Global wasn't on the list.

While Coinbase Global currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
These Stocks REFUSE to Be Ignored. One Was Up 3300% In ONE Day.
These Stocks REFUSE to Be Ignored. One Was Up 3300% In ONE Day.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines