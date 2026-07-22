SEB Asset Management AB Purchases New Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,228 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock, valued at approximately $7,373,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 546.4% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 181 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklands Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of COIN opened at $175.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.89. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.18 and a 52-week high of $420.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 66.11, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 3.35.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 12.20%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $224.00 to $209.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $325.00 price objective on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $245.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COIN

Key Coinbase Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 6,616 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.01, for a total transaction of $1,250,490.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 517 shares in the company, valued at $97,718.17. This trade represents a 92.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.09, for a total transaction of $1,590,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,800. This represents a 33.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,327,841. Insiders own 16.66% of the company's stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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