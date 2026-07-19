SEB Asset Management AB Purchases Shares of 1,829,153 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,829,153 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $52,931,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.09% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.9% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the bank's stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the bank's stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 14,636 shares of the bank's stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 8,000 shares of the bank's stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,405 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DB. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DB

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of DB stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $40.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm's 50 day moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average is $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank's core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

Further Reading

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