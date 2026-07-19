SEB Asset Management AB Purchases Shares of 190,902 S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 190,902 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $81,198,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned 0.06% of S&P Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $450.57 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $381.61 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The firm has a market cap of $133.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $421.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.32.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on S&P Global from $557.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of S&P Global to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $533.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPGI

Key Stories Impacting S&P Global

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target on S&P Global to $521 from $489 and kept a buy rating, implying roughly 15.6% upside from the current share price. Benzinga Street Insider

Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target on S&P Global to $521 from $489 and kept a rating, implying roughly 15.6% upside from the current share price. Positive Sentiment: S&P Global Energy said booming U.S. LNG exports could add $1.4 trillion to GDP through 2040 and support hundreds of thousands of jobs, reinforcing the company’s research and energy-market credibility. Reuters

S&P Global Energy said booming U.S. LNG exports could add $1.4 trillion to GDP through 2040 and support hundreds of thousands of jobs, reinforcing the company’s research and energy-market credibility. Positive Sentiment: S&P Global Market Intelligence launched ETF Intelligence, a new analytics product aimed at the fast-growing ETF market, which could help expand data and subscription revenue over time. PR Newswire

S&P Global Market Intelligence launched ETF Intelligence, a new analytics product aimed at the fast-growing ETF market, which could help expand data and subscription revenue over time. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group Bank lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate for S&P Global to $18.60 from $19.62, which is below the current consensus estimate of $19.49 and may temper expectations. MarketBeat

Erste Group Bank lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate for S&P Global to $18.60 from $19.62, which is below the current consensus estimate of $19.49 and may temper expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Separate commentary flagged the stock as expensive on fair value and earnings, suggesting valuation remains a concern for some investors. Yahoo Finance

Separate commentary flagged the stock as expensive on fair value and earnings, suggesting valuation remains a concern for some investors. Negative Sentiment: One market report said S&P Global underperformed peers on Wednesday, indicating some relative weakness versus competitors. MarketWatch

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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