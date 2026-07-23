Go Pro
→ Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture (From Altimetry) (Ad)tc pixel

SEB Asset Management AB Purchases Shares of 24,228 Humana Inc. $HUM

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Humana logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,228 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,201,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Humana by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 352,960 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $61,200,000 after buying an additional 23,440 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth $474,000. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth $419,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 4.9% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,245 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $397.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.22. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.11 and a 52 week high of $428.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.97 by $0.34. Humana had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.82%.The firm had revenue of $39.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.58 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Humana from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Humana from $246.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Humana from $217.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Humana from an "outperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $327.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on HUM

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Humana (NYSE:HUM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Humana Right Now?

Before you consider Humana, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Humana wasn't on the list.

While Humana currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
From TradeSmith (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026

Recent Videos

Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines