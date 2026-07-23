SEB Asset Management AB Purchases Shares of 24,228 Humana Inc. $HUM

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,228 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,201,000.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Humana by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 352,960 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $61,200,000 after buying an additional 23,440 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth $474,000. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth $419,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 4.9% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,245 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $397.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.22. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.11 and a 52 week high of $428.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.97 by $0.34. Humana had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.82%.The firm had revenue of $39.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.58 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Humana from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Humana from $246.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Humana from $217.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Humana from an "outperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $327.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on HUM

Humana Profile

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

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