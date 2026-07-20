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SEB Asset Management AB Purchases Shares of 345,643 Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Veralto logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • SEB Asset Management AB opened a new position in Veralto, buying 345,643 shares worth about $30.6 million in the first quarter and ending with roughly 0.14% ownership.
  • Veralto reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting EPS of $1.07 versus estimates of $1.02 on revenue of $1.42 billion, with sales up 6.8% year over year.
  • The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share, while analysts currently split between buy and hold views, with a consensus price target of $106.22.
  • Interested in Veralto? Here are five stocks we like better.

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 345,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,562,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned about 0.14% of Veralto at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veralto by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in Veralto by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 340 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company's stock.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $93.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Veralto Corporation has a 12 month low of $80.03 and a 12 month high of $110.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.08 and a 200-day moving average of $91.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 17.33%.The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.280 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Veralto's payout ratio is currently 13.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLTO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Veralto from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $106.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VLTO

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Veralto (NYSE:VLTO)

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